Man mistaken for rideshare driver accused of attacking woman, Osceola deputies say

The Brief The Osceola County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man suspected of attacking a woman in a car. Thinking it was a rideshare, a woman got into the driver's car and reported inappropriate comments from the driver, the sheriff's office said. The woman had injuries showing she left a moving car, Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.



A man potentially mistaken for being a rideshare driver is accused of attacking a woman he picked up inside his car, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies released a sketch of the suspect last week.

Initially, the sheriff's office said the woman had been kidnapped. However, on Monday, OCSO clarified that the kidnapping allegation was still under investigation.

Deputies said the man is suspected of battery and that authorities are still looking for him – and need the public's help finding him.

What we know:

A man is wanted in connection to an alleged battery to a woman in a rideshare vehicle on Oct. 18. Osceola County Police continue to investigate.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the alleged attack happened on Oct. 18 near E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, near the intersection of Cross Prairie Parkway.

An initial investigation revealed that a woman got into a car – believing it was a rideshare vehicle – and that the driver started making "inappropriate sexual comments" to her, the sheriff's office said.

The woman demanded that the driver let her out of the car, but he refused, deputies said. She then started screaming and tried to open the passenger door when the driver accelerated, causing her to fall out of the car, the sheriff's office said.

OCSO said the woman has injuries consistent with falling out of a moving vehicle.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office said it's investigating if this incident rises to the level of false imprisonment. The sheriff's office plans to re-interview the woman for more information, the department said.

The identity of the driver is not known, and his vehicle has not been located, deputies told FOX 35 Oct. 20.

What you can do:

Deputies continue to search for the driver, who is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s with a handlebar-style mustache, according to deputies. Officials said he was wearing a white shirt and black baseball cap at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.