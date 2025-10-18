Osceola officials seek help locating suspect in attempted kidnapping, deputies say

The Brief Officials said the incident happened around 4 a.m. in the area of E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.



(Osceola County Sheriff's Office sketch)

Officials with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's assistance in finding a suspect after an attempted kidnapping early Saturday morning, according to deputies.

Deputies were called out to the area of E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway around 4 a.m. after the victim said she was walking in the area toward the intersection of Cross Prairie Parkway when a man in a silver SUV stopped in front of her.

The victim entered the vehicle believing the man to be an Uber driver, according to officials. Deputies said while driving on Cross Prairie Parkway, the victim demanded to be let out after the man began making sexual comments.

Officials said the victim began to scream and attempted to open the passenger door after the suspect refused to let her out. The victim was eventually able to escape as the vehicle was accelerating, according to officials.

(Vehicle wanted in connection to incident)

The driver is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s with a handlebar-style mustache, according to deputies. Officials said he was wearing a white shirt and black baseball cap at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.