Melbourne Police search for suspect after fire at Aldi construction site

The Brief An alleged arsonist is still on the run in Brevard County after allegedly setting fire to a soon-to-open Aldi grocery store. The strip mall where the Aldi is located is in Indian Harbor Beach, but Melbourne officials responded to the scene on Sunday morning. Shoppers are worried about public safety since the suspect hadn’t been apprehended a day after the arson attempt.



Police in Melbourne are searching for a man suspected of setting fire to a soon-to-open Aldi grocery store on the beachside of Brevard County.

Suspect remains at-large, police say

What we know:

Melbourne police officers are actively searching for a male suspect accused of starting a fire at an under-construction Aldi grocery store in Indian Harbour Beach.

The fire was reported early Sunday, prompting a joint response from local police and fire departments. Officers spent hours on scene, inspecting the grocery store’s roof and nearby areas extending past the Eau Gallie Causeway and Canova Beach.

The investigation also led them to a neighboring Texas Roadhouse restaurant, after staff there reported a rooftop encounter with an unknown individual around the time of the fire.

What we don't know:

As of Monday afternoon, the suspect remains unidentified and at large. Melbourne police have not provided a description of the individual, and no motive has been released. Authorities are also uncertain whether the reported rooftop encounter at Texas Roadhouse is directly connected to the fire at Aldi.

What they're saying:

Since the suspect hasn’t been caught, people who live and work in the area are worried about community safety.

"The fact that he’s not caught is probably the worst thing," said Ben Scott who lives near the shopping plaza.

"I’m a little scared, to be honest," said Ryley O’Connor who works at the strip mall.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this alleged arson is asked to contact the Melbourne Police Department or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477)

