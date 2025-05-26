Melbourne Police search for suspect after fire at Aldi construction site
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Police in Melbourne are searching for a man suspected of setting fire to a soon-to-open Aldi grocery store on the beachside of Brevard County.
Suspect remains at-large, police say
What we know:
Melbourne police officers are actively searching for a male suspect accused of starting a fire at an under-construction Aldi grocery store in Indian Harbour Beach.
The fire was reported early Sunday, prompting a joint response from local police and fire departments. Officers spent hours on scene, inspecting the grocery store’s roof and nearby areas extending past the Eau Gallie Causeway and Canova Beach.
The investigation also led them to a neighboring Texas Roadhouse restaurant, after staff there reported a rooftop encounter with an unknown individual around the time of the fire.
What we don't know:
As of Monday afternoon, the suspect remains unidentified and at large. Melbourne police have not provided a description of the individual, and no motive has been released. Authorities are also uncertain whether the reported rooftop encounter at Texas Roadhouse is directly connected to the fire at Aldi.
What they're saying:
Since the suspect hasn’t been caught, people who live and work in the area are worried about community safety.
"The fact that he’s not caught is probably the worst thing," said Ben Scott who lives near the shopping plaza.
"I’m a little scared, to be honest," said Ryley O’Connor who works at the strip mall.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this alleged arson is asked to contact the Melbourne Police Department or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477)
The Source: FOX 35's Reporter Esther Bower messaged several people on social media who saw the large enforcement presence at the shopping plaza on Sunday. She also spoke with several shoppers who were out on May 26, 2025, a day after the alleged arson attempt. She emailed and called Melbourne police for an update on their investigation. A spokesperson called her back and provided details on May 26, 2025. She also emailed Aldi's corporate team to get an update on how the store was impacted and if this would delay the opening.