Man arrested after downtown Orlando chase that drew police fire has criminal past, records show

A man sped recklessly through downtown Orlando’s busy nightlife scene over the Halloween weekend, hitting multiple cars and forcing an officer to fire his gun in an attempt to stop him, police said.

The suspect, identified as Cliff Francois, 30, is facing numerous charges following the chaotic incident. According to court documents, Francois should have still been on probation from a 2014 armed robbery and is currently involved in a separate criminal case from July.

Downtown Orlando was packed for Halloween events at the time of the incident, and police said they initially approached Francois in a parking garage after noticing he was parked between two spaces. When officers attempted to speak with him, Francois sped off, driving the wrong way down Pine Street.

Francois hit two police vehicles, including an officer’s Ford Explorer that had been positioned to block the road and protect pedestrians. According to the arrest report, Francois also drove onto a sidewalk, forcing multiple people to dive out of the way.

Jose Torres, an employee at Corona Cigar Company nearby, said the area was crowded with people in costumes for the Plaza Halloween event. "If you run a car through this street while protesters or people are there, you’re catching some lives, so I’m happy they held that under control," Torres said.

The chase ended when Francois crashed into a light pole, abandoned his car, and attempted to flee on foot. An officer fired his weapon during the pursuit but did not hit anyone. Francois was apprehended, handcuffed, and taken to jail.

This was not the first time Francois fled from the police. In July, he allegedly led officers on a chase after being spotted driving a car without a license plate and with its headlights off.

The officer who fired his gun has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is standard protocol, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the use of force.

Francois remains in custody as the investigation continues.

