Lake County man sentenced to life in prison, over 20 counts of child sex offense charges

In Lake County, a 38-year-old man was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison after being charged with over 20 counts of child sex offenses.

On September 14, 2023, officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement searched Jesse Allen Kiefer's home. They were able to obtain a warrant due to receiving a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account was sending illicit material depicting child sexual abuse material.

Jesse Allen Kiefer, 38 Expand

During the search, Kiefer was asked about the account and eventually admitted to owning and operating it. He also admitted during questioning that he would take the photos and share them with other users.

"We are sending a strong message to predators everywhere: our office, along with our law enforcement partners, will not tolerate this abhorrent behavior," said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. "Our top priority is the protection of our children, and as long as there are predators seeking to harm them, we will dedicate our resources to apprehend and prosecute these offenders."

Jesse Allen Kiefer was found guilty on the following charges:

1 count of Sexual Battery on a Child less than 12

2 counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a Child less than 12

3 counts of Lewd or lascivious Exhibition in the Presence of a Child

7 counts of Promoting a Sexual Performance by a Child

8 counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Kiefer was sentenced to life in the Florida Department of Corrections.