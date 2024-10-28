DeLand shooting: Husband shoots wife, her 2 siblings after family fight, police say

Three people were shot Sunday night in DeLand, which appears to have stemmed from a family fight, police said. A man is accused of shooting his wife and two of her siblings.

Police responded to a home on Springdale Court around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night after reports of shots fired. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. All three people – the wife, her sister, and her brother – were taken to the hospital. The wife's brother remains in critical condition, police said. The status of the two others was not immediately clear.

According to the police, the man and woman are going through a divorce. There was an argument between family members inside the home.

At some point, the wife and her siblings left the home and the woman's estranged husband, identified as Bertram Martin, 30, followed them and shot them as they left, police said.

Martin, 30, ran away from the scene, but later turned himself in to authorities, police said.

He was arrested and booked into jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on no bond. More charges are possible, police said.

