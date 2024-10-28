Kissimmee police chief, deputy chief resign over investigation into use-of-force case, 'systemic' issues

The Kissimmee Police Department's top two leaders have resigned from their positions, and a detective and an officer have been placed on administrative leave, following an investigation into a 2023 use-of-force case, as well as allegations of "systemic issues" within the department, the City of Kissimmee said Monday.

Kissimmee Police Chief Betty Holland and Deputy Chief Camille Alicia both resigned from their positions, the City of Kissimmee said in a news release.

Major Robert Anzueto, who previously served with both the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office, has been named interim chief of police. Wilson Munoz, who joined Kissimmee police in 1999, has been named Deputy Police Chief.

"We fully support the dedicated officers who serve our community with integrity," said City Manager Mike Steigerwald in a prepared statement. "However, for those who do not meet our high standards, we will ensure a thorough, independent review of all allegations is performed and will make the necessary changes within the department to maintain trust."

On Oct. 21, State Attorney Andrew Bain's Office sent a letter to Kissimmee leadership requesting a formal investigation into allegations of untruthfulness and misconduct by some members of the police department. It also follows an Osceola County grand jury's findings and recommendations.

In the letter, Bain's Office said the investigation initially focused on the 2023 use-of-force case involving Officer Andrew Baseggio, who allegedly responded to a disturbance and entered a home without a warrant and violated the department's use-of-force policy to take a man into custody.

Officer Baseggio was indicted on several charges in August 2024 related to that case.

"Last week you received the Osceola County grand Jury's presentment with facts, findings, and recommendations resulting from the Grand Jury's investigation into your department. The investigation began due to Officer Andrew Baseggio's use of force in April of 2023, but, as additional evidence came to light, expanded its focus into systemic issues within the Department," said the State Attorney's letter.

"We believe that some of the evidence obtained in the investigation described above potentially affects the credibility of recurring state witnesses."

The letter then names 11 members of the Kissimmee Police Department under suspicion of being untruthful amid the investigation, including Chief Holland and Deputy Chief Alicia.

State Attorney Bain's Office said depending on the outcome of the department's investigations into the individual members, they could be added to the Florida Brady List, which is a database that lists allegations of law enforcement misconduct.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has been asked to lead the investigation into those 11 named people.

Who is Intern Police Chief Robert Anzueto?

Interim Chief Robert Anzueto has more than 30 years of experience with law enforcement, according to a brief bio on the City of Kissimmee's website. He spent 25 years with the Orlando Police Department before joining the Orange County Sheriff's Office in 2019.

He joined the Orlando Police Department in 1994 and retired in 2019 as deputy chief, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. He then joined OCSO in February 2019 as a major, and is one of two majors who oversee the patrol division, OCSO said.

"Interim Chief Robert Anzueto brings a seasoned perspective to his role. His background includes 21 years in supervisory and command-level positions, during which he has consistently demonstrated strong problem-solving, analytical, and interpersonal skills. Known for his ability to communicate effectively with a broad range of stakeholders, Interim Chief Anzueto has a history of collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies on complex cases and operations," reads his bio.