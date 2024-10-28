Officer involved shooting Sunday night in Downtown Orlando following high-speed chase

A high-speed chase in downtown Orlando on Sunday night led to an officer-involved shooting and the arrest of a convicted felon, according to the Orlando Police Department (OPD).

On October 27, OPD Parramore Bike Units responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 55 West parking garage around 10:56 p.m.

The vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed, ignoring officers' commands, and began driving recklessly east on Pine Street.

The driver ran a red light at the intersection of Pine Street and Orange Avenue, then collided with another vehicle at Pine Street and Court Avenue.

Despite the crash, the suspect continued towards Magnolia Avenue. At Pine Street and Magnolia Avenue, the driver accelerated towards officers, prompting one officer to discharge his firearm at the vehicle.

The vehicle then crashed into the rear of a marked OPD cruiser before continuing north on Magnolia Avenue, eventually crashing near Livingston Street.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old, Cliff Presley Garcia Francois, exited the vehicle and attempted to run but was quickly apprehended by officers. Authorities confirmed Francois was not struck by gunfire.

Cliff Presley Garcia Francois, 29 (Credit: Orlando Police Department )

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured and has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will conduct an independent investigation, followed by a review by the State Attorney’s Office. The OPD will also perform an internal investigation.

Francois, a convicted felon with 11 prior arrests, faces a lengthy criminal history including charges of aggravated battery, home invasion, carjacking, kidnapping, and multiple counts of robbery, burglary, and grand theft.

