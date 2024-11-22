Man arrested after attempting to run over kids and attacking teen at Lake County bus stop

A Eustis man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly attempting to run over children at a bus stop and later attacking a middle school student, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arthur James Young, 59, is accused of driving his black Dodge Ram Pickup toward three juveniles waiting at a bus stop on Mills Street around 8:30 a.m.

The children were unharmed, authorities said, thanks to a bystander who intervened and prompted Young to flee.

Young then encountered a female middle school student walking to a bus stop near Church Street, according to deputies.

He allegedly exited his vehicle, grabbed the teen, and attempted to choke her.

Residents in the area came to the girl’s aid, with one firing two warning shots to stop the attack.

"The immediate and heroic actions of the complainant and other residents likely saved lives and helped deputies quickly apprehend the suspect," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Young was taken into custody and transported to AdventHealth Waterman for evaluation.

He faces charges of aggravated assault, child abuse, and kidnapping.

Authorities say Young will be booked into the Lake County Detention Center after he is cleared from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

