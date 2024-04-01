Man arrested accused of firing shot into downtown DeLand business

article

A man from Miami was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting into a downtown DeLand business, according to police.

Michael Lee King, 35, turned himself in Friday to the Volusia County Branch Jail after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is facing charges of shooting into a building and culpable negilgence.

On March 4, King allegedly fired a gunshot into a business in the 100 block of North Woodland Boulevard just after 7 p.m. No one was injured.

At the time, police said they were looking for two potential suspects. It remains unclear at this time if another arrest is pending.

The investigation is ongoing.