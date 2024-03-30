Expand / Collapse search

Port Orange man accused of stealing $500.00 in items from retail store found with assortment of drugs

By Kiah Armstrong
Published  March 30, 2024 6:08pm EDT
Mugshot of Jesse Wills, Port Orange man accused of shoplifting and having drugs for distribution on him | Credit: Port Orange Police

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A man was arrested in Port Orange for stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from a store while also having narcotics on him, police said. 

Jesse Wills 35, of Port Orange was arrested on Friday after running from police who were attempting to apprehend him for reportedly stealing $500 in products from a retail store.

Wills was apprehended after a short foot chase, according to police. 

Police also found an assortment of drugs such as marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, fentanyl, amphetamines, and alprazolam. 

Wills was booked into the Volusia County Jail on a $30,500 bond. 