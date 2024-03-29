Florida father picks up his son after teen allegedly pistol whips, shoots at 14-year-old in Deltona: Deputies

article

A 16-year-old teen is accused of pistol-whipping and shooting in the direction of a 14-year-old in the head in Deltona, and his father is accused of being the getaway driver, deputies said.

On Thursday, deputies said they responded to the area of Normandy Boulevard and Merrimac Street for a report of a fight involving juveniles.

Witnesses told deputies that a possible suspect was seen running through yards.

The suspect's vehicle, along with a discarded black ski mask, black hoodie, and a Coach bag containing a handgun, was recovered.

During the investigation, deputies found that a 16-year-old pistol-whipped a 14-year-old in the head and fired a round in his direction during a confrontation involving several other teens.

The teen was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence. The teen's father is also facing charges because he allegedly picked up his son from the scene of the shooting.