Man accused of shooting wife in St. Cloud home charged with murder

A man accused of killing his wife inside a St. Cloud home is now facing a first-degree murder charge.

Police say 48-year-old Jose Otero-Fontanez shot his wife during an argument at the residence on Nottel Drive inside the Hanover Lakes community around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, one of the couple's children called 911 to report the incident. The dispatcher was informed that Otero-Fontanez had shot their mother inside the house.

MORE HEADLINES:

When officers arrived, Otero-Fontanez reportedly fired shots at them. Police eventually persuaded him to surrender over the phone. His wife was pronounced dead at the scene, but the couple’s two children escaped unharmed, according to authorities.

Otero-Fontanez is now being held in the Osceola County Jail. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Monday at 1 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive situation, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7. You can call 1-800-799-SAFE anytime or text "START" to 88788