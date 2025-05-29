DeLand man arrested in shooting that injured 16-year-old

The Brief Travis Fowler, 25, was arrested in connection with a DeLand shooting that injured a 16-year-old bystander riding home from a graduation party. Investigators identified Fowler using surveillance footage and an EBT transaction at a nearby gas station. He faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, and remains held without bond.



A 25-year-old DeLand man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy riding home from a graduation party, authorities said.

What we know:

Travis Fowler was taken into custody Wednesday night and faces charges including attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and providing false information to law enforcement. He is being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Travis Fowler

The backstory:

The shooting occurred outside 1757 N. Woodland Blvd. following an altercation between Fowler and another individual, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office. Surveillance video showed Fowler firing a shot that missed the intended target and struck a passing vehicle, hitting the teen passenger in the head.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Deland teen injured in overnight shooting after graduation party, officials say

Detectives used video evidence from the scene and footage from a nearby gas station to track Fowler. At the station, Fowler was seen with two other individuals arguing over money. He used an EBT card during the transaction, which investigators used to confirm his identity.

Fowler, who lives in an apartment near the scene, was arrested after deputies saw him driving with a suspended license and an incorrect tag. When questioned, he initially claimed to have been in Orlando the night of the shooting, but investigators confronted him with surveillance footage placing him in DeLand.

The 16-year-old victim is continuing to recover from his injuries.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: