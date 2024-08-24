NHC tracking 2 tropical waves in the Atlantic
The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.
In a tropical weather discussion on Saturday, forecasters said they were monitoring two waves in the western tropical and Caribbean.
According to forecasters, one is off the west coast of Africa, and the other is in the Caribbean, near the Yucatan Channel.
At this time, it is too early to tell whether they will impact Florida.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.