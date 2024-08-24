2024 Little League World Series: Lake Mary All-Stars head to U.S. Championship game

Lake Mary's Little League All-Stars baseball team is headed to the U.S. Championship game – and potentially one game away from the 2024 Little League World Series title game.

The Florida team, which represents the southwest region, will face Boerne, Texas, of the southwest region on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the fields in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

"We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of support from our league, city, state and the entire region. We have so many people cheering us on and our boys & coaches appreciate the love," the team said in a Facebook post Friday night.

Road to the 2024 Little League World Series Championship Game

At this finale stage in the bracket, the Lake Mary All-Stars have to win Saturday to advance to the championship game. However, if they do not, they will still play on Sunday in a consolation game.

If the Lake Mary Little League All Stars win on Saturday, they will face the winner of the International Championship game on Sunday.

If the Lake Mary Little League All Stars lose on Saturday, they will face the runner-up from the International Championship game in a third place consolation game on Sunday.

2024 Little League World Series bracket

Downtown Lake Mary parade

Regardless of how the Lake Mary All-Stars play in the title games, there is a huge celebratory parade already in the works.

On Saturday, August 31, the City of Lake Mary will host a parade in downtown Lake Mary to celebrate the team's success. The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Additional details would be released, the city said in a Facebook post.

"Join us for a day filled with excitement as we celebrate the incredible hard work, dedication, and sportsmanship of our young athletes and their coaches. This is a tribute you won’t want to miss—come be part of this once in a lifetime community celebration and cheer on our champions!!"