Fire breaks out at Florida furniture store, officials say
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Crews are investigating following a fire at a furniture store in Melbourne Saturday afternoon.
The Melbourne Police Department said they were called out to the Atlantic Fine Furniture and Mattress shortly after 3 p.m. on West Eau Gallie Boulevard.
Officials are working to learn the cause of the fire. Right now, Eau Gallie is currently blocked. No injuries have been reported.
