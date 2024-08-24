Expand / Collapse search

Fire breaks out at Florida furniture store, officials say

Updated  August 24, 2024 5:07pm EDT
MELBOURNE, Fla. - Crews are investigating following a fire at a furniture store in Melbourne Saturday afternoon.

The Melbourne Police Department said they were called out to the Atlantic Fine Furniture and Mattress shortly after 3 p.m. on West Eau Gallie Boulevard. 

Officials are working to learn the cause of the fire. Right now, Eau Gallie is currently blocked. No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 