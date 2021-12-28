Man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer expected in court

Accused killer Othal Wallace is scheduled to be back in court on Tuesday.

Investigators said that Officer Jason Raynor, 26, was shot on the evening of June 23rd while checking for suspicious activity near an apartment complex on Kingston St. in Daytona Beach.

Units scrambled to find the shooting suspect, 29-year-old Othal Wallace, sparking a nationwide manhunt. He was eventually tracked down in a treehouse near Georgia days later.

Officer Raynor was reportedly hospitalized for almost two months before passing away.

The State Attorney of the 7th Court District officially filed the charge of first-degree murder against Othal Wallace and they will pursue the death penalty.

A judge, attorneys, and other parties will meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the issues involved in the upcoming case.

