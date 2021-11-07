Major Florida pharmacies now offer COVID-19 vaccines to kids: What to know

CVS and Walgreens are now administering COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11.

Walgreens begin giving the shot to the newly-approved age range on Saturday, with CVS following up the next day. Pharmacists recommend an appointment but it is not required.

Parents and guardians must be present with their children upon inoculation.

Orange County Public Schools has also released their plan to hold rotating events at schools each day for kids to get vaccinated before winter break.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. these schools will be set up to administer the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11-years-old.

Boone High

University High

Ocoee High

Freedom High

Evans High

Apopka High

For more information, visit the Orange County Public Schools website.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which is the one approved for children ages 5 to 11, is different for this age range than those 12 and up. The dose is said to be a lower amount of 10 micrograms. Those 12 and up receive a 30 microgram shot.

The Federal Drug Administration (FDA) said that the Pfizer vaccine meets its safety criteria and will be an effective tool for stopping the spread of COVID-19 among young people. Public health officials believe it will keep kids safe and healthy.

Since the pandemic began, at least 94 children aged 5 to 11 have died from COVID-19, more than 8,300 have been hospitalized, and over 5,000 have developed a serious inflammatory condition linked to the coronavirus.

