COVID vaccines for kids: Here's where you can get one in Central Florida

AdventHealth will be hosting a briefing to talk about the now FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 5-years-old.

Pfizer's vaccine is currently the only one approved for kids as young as five. They'll still receive two shots, three weeks apart, but the pharmaceutical company altered the dose to be one-third of the amount given to adults.

Some kids already got the vaccine.

"It didn't hurt as much, so it wasn't really as bad."

"I was a little scared. It didn't hurt. It hurt a tiny bit."

Orange County Public Schools has also released their plan to hold rotating events at schools each day for kids to get vaccinated before winter break.

Starting next Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 8 p.m. these schools will be set up to administer the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for kids 5 to 11-years-old.

Boone High

University High

Ocoee High

Freedom High

Evans High

Apopka High

We expect to hear more about the plan to get kids vaccinated on Thursday from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings.

According to statements, Walgreens and Rite Aid will also begin administering the jabs on Saturday, Nov. 6 while CVS will do the same on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Walgreens said the vaccines for this age group will only be available at select locations, so making appointments is "highly encouraged." Parents can already do so by visiting their website or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

