Orlando warehouse fire: Families of 4 killed settle lawsuit with company

The families of the four people who were killed when a fireworks warehouse exploded in Orange County have settled a lawsuit with the company Magic in the Sky.

However, the terms of the settlement have not yet been released.

What led to the deadly explosion?

The warehouse fire broke out on Dec. 1, 2022, in Southwest Orange County at 901 Central Florida Parkway in Taft.

The warehouse was home to multiple businesses, but the fire was contained to just one unit. Officials said there were reports of explosives going off inside the building as crews arrived at the scene of the explosion.

Only one person survived the explosion.

What is Magic in the Sky?

Magic in the Sky is a fireworks company whose clients included SeaWorld Entertainment.

All four of the people killed in the explosion, as well as the fifth person who was severely injured, worked at the company.

The type of fireworks that were stored at the facility are called "special effects" fireworks. These are professional-grade fireworks, larger than bottle rockets and sparklers, but not as large as the fireworks you may see during a show on the Fourth of July.

FOX 35 discovered that Magic in the Sky was not permitted to store fireworks in the warehouse, and Orange County officials said they had no idea it was even there. They said the business didn’t have any permit or business license with the county to keep fireworks there. According to records, there wasn’t even one filed, let alone approved.

Who are the victims of the explosion?

The four people killed in the explosion are: Landon Bourland, 24; David Gonzalez, 22; Lindsey Phillips, 23; and Elizabeth Tiralongo, 22.

Several others were injured in the fire, including 27-year-old Lindsey Tallafuss, who was fighting for her life in the hospital after being burned on 62% of her body.

Elizabeth Lissie Tiralongo

Born in South Florida in Pembroke Pines

Came to Central Florida to attend the University of Central Florida and graduated in May 2022

"Elizabeth Tiralongo was a beautiful soul," said Ryan Will, Tiralongo’s family’s attorney. "She was a bright young woman with a really great future ahead of her."

David Gonzalez

David Gonzalez's mother and father filed a wrongful death lawsuit in November 2024 against Magic in the Sky and other entities, seeking more than $50,000, as well as a jury trial.

Lindsey Phillips

Grew up near New Orleans

Graduated from the Savannah College of Art and Design in 2021 with a 4.0 GPA

Moved to Orlando to pursue her dreams of working in the theme park industry

Wanted to become a Disney Imagineer

Suffered burns on more than 90% of her body

"I am in the deepest valley of grief that a mother can go through, and it's just the missing her and wanting to be with her is very hard," said mother Amy Phillips said from her home in Louisiana.

Landon Bourland

Lead pyro technician at Magic in the Sky

Pyro technician at Universal Orlando Resort

Decor Tech at Universal Orlando Resort

Studied at Florida Gulf Coast University

Lindsey Tallafuss

Was in a medically-induced coma with burns across much of her body, says her brother Jason.

Lone survivor had more than six surgeries

Tallafuss' brother said she loved having a job that made people smile and that she has a huge heart

What led to the lawsuits?

The massive explosion has led to a multitude of legal questions over whether the company was allowed to store fireworks at the warehouse.

Investigators say the warehouse was not designed to house explosives.

The families of the four who were killed all filed separate lawsuits against Magic in the Sky and several other companies, claiming negligence.

A motion filed by SeaWorld this week says the five lawsuits have been consolidated into one case, which they want to see deemed as "complex" under Florida Rules of Civil Procedure. If approved, this would grant the parties extra time for discovery.

The new settlement of the lawsuit means prosecutors can move forward with a criminal investigation.

