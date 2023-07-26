Love triangle turns deadly with shooting at Florida apartment complex, police say

An alleged love triangle turned deadly after a fight between two men escalated into a shooting at a Eustis apartment complex, according to police.

The incident happened Wednesday morning at the Devonshire Apartments on County Rd 19A, according to the Eustis Police Department. Police were dispatched after two men who were involved in an ongoing dispute over a woman got into a physical altercation.

That fight escalated into a shooting, where the victim was found shot multiple times, police said. He was transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The other man was taken into custody, but his name was not released to the public. Police said a gun was recovered amid the ongoing and active investigation.

This shooting might be a self-defense situation, according to police.

There is no danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story.