Florida man arrested after dunking woman's head in tar: deputies

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly dumping a woman's head in a vat of tar, causing chemical burns to her face and arms.

Marshall Dimick, 55, of Rosewood, was booked into the Levy County Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.

On July 20, Levy County deputies were called to a home in Rosewood for a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, they took statements from the victim and a friend about what happened.

According to deputies, the victim said she and Dimick were arguing when he stuck her head into the tar-like substance that is used to treat clam and oyster bags.

He also choked her to nearly unconscious and pointed a shotgun at her, authorities said.

She was taken to a local hospital for treatment for her burns.

Deputies said Dimick is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having a gun.

They learned Dimick reportedly removed several firearms from the home prior to their arrival. The guns were later found on a neighboring property.

Dimick is being held in jail on a $550,000 bond.