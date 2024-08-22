Leesburg murder suspect's mom, sister & girlfriend charged in convenience store shooting case: police

Family members of the 25-year-old man who allegedly robbed and killed a Leesburg convenience store owner in May have been accused of helping the suspect hide from law enforcement for about a month before his capture.

The Leesburg Police Department announced three new suspects linked to the M&M Food Mart armed robbery on May 30 – the mother, sister and girlfriend of Alex Lopez, who is currently in custody on several charges, including premeditated murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during a felony.

Alex Lopez (Photo: Osceola County Corrections, Leesburg Police Department)

Lopez is accused of killing 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh, who was working the register that day and was also on FaceTime with his wife at the time of the shooting, police said.

Raied Shihadeh, 51, was shot and killed by a robbery suspect at a convenience store in Leesburg. (Photo: Tarleshia Jerger)

"He was there working hard for his family," his wife Monique Shihadeh said in an earlier interview with FOX 35. "And this scum of the earth came in and took him from us."

Arrest warrants for the following were obtained on Thursday, police said:

Patricia Kinchens (Lopez's mother)

Breanna Lopez (Lopez's sister)

Kaili Dupuis (Lopez's girlfriend)

They're all facing the following charge: accessory after the fact of premeditated murder, armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm/ammo by a convicted felon, and weapon display/use during a felony.

Kinchens and Breanna Lopez were arrested Thursday.

Left: Patricia Kinchens (mother) | Right: Breanna Lopez (sister) | Photo: Lake County Sheriff's Office

Dupuis, 25, is still at large, and police are asking for the public's help in finding her.

Kaili E. Dupuis (Photo: Leesburg Police Department)

That's how authorities were able to capture Alex Lopez – through tips. After the Leesburg Police Department released photos of the suspect to the public, several tips from his cousin, an acquaintance, and multiple law enforcement officers came in identifying Alex Lopez as the alleged shooter, documents show.

Anyone with information about Dupuis' whereabouts is urged to contact the Leesburg Police Department at 352-787-2121 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.