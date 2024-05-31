Leesburg robbery suspect on the run after allegedly shooting, killing convenience store clerk

A robbery suspect is on the run after he allegedly shot and killed a convenience store employee in Leesburg on Thursday night, according to police.

The robbery happened at around 9:30 p.m. at Fast Stop Superette, located at 3702 Picciola Road, just off US 441/27, Leesburg Police Department Public Information Officer Shannon Walsh told FOX 35.

The store clerk, an adult male whose identity has not been released yet, was transported to a local hospital by helicopter. He died from his injuries, the spokesperson confirmed on Friday morning.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the convenience store and allegedly shooting the clerk several times before hopping over the counter and eventually leaving the store.

FOX 35 is choosing not to upload the video in its entirety due to its graphic nature. You can see screenshots of the video below:

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Leesburg Police Department shared surveillance video of the robbery and shooting that took place at Fast Stop Superette on May 30, 2024. (Photo: Leesburg Police Department)

The suspect was an adult male wearing an orange shirt and another pink shirt on his head.

FOX 35 is working to get more details about the incident.