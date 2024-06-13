Family offers reward for arrest of man accused of robbing, killing Leesburg store owner

The reward to find 25-year-old Alez Lopez is growing. Lopez is accused of shooting and killing Raied Shihadeh.

"He was there working hard for his family," said Monique Shihadeh, Raied Shihadeh's wife "And this scum of the earth came in and took him from us."

It's been two weeks since Shihadeh was killed at his convenience store.

Investigators say Lopez went into the store off Picciola Road, shot Shihadeh less than an hour before closing, and then robbed the store.

"If he had asked for money, my dad would have given it to him," said Manal Shihadeh, "He didn't need to do what he did at all."

Shiahdeh's oldest daughter, Manal, was studying abroad in Italy when she learned something happened to her dad.

The over 9-hour plane ride home - waiting for answers - was agonizing.

"My sister hugged me the tightest she could. I asked what happened," said Manal Shihadeh, " My cousin and aunt who picked me up, took me in the car, told me and I broke down."

Monique Shihadeh says her family calls businesses every day to ask owners to put up Lopez's picture until he's found.

The family is raising reward money through a GoFundMe Me Account to find Lopez.

"So whoever is out there, if you see him - call Crimeline. Not only will you get whatever reward that they're offering, there's an additional reward of $4,500 that the family is offering," said Shihadeh.

Crimeline is offering up to $5,000 in reward money for any tip that leads to an arrest.

"You shoot and kill a man who's just trying to run a business, who's got a family. He's got children," said Barb Bergin, Executive Director for Crimeline.

Crimeline says tips are coming in, but they need the right one to find him.

They're asking people to come forward if they saw anything the night of May 30th near the M&M Food Mart - or if you know Lopez.

"It could be pre-homicide. Giving us some background information on where he's at, who he hung out with, his friends, where he may have gone to hide. Any of that information could be valuable to the investigation," said Bergin.

To report an anonymous tip, you can call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.