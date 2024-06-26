Florida man arrested after robbing, killing Leesburg store owner: Officials

A man accused of robbing and killing a Leesburg store owner has been arrested nearly a month after the murder, officials said.

Alez Lopez, 25, of Wildwood is accused of walking into the M&M Food Mart and killing 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh, who was working the register on May 30.

The robbery, which happened just after 9 p.m., left Shihadeh's family devastated, who raised money to help locate Lopez, who also allegedly robbed the store that night.

Shihadeh was also on Facetime with his wife when he was murdered.

"He was there working hard for his family," said Monique Shihadeh, Raied Shihadeh's wife in an earlier interview with FOX 35. "And this scum of the earth came in and took him from us."

Lopez faces multiple charges once apprehended, including murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm during a felony.

An arrest is out for the arrest of Alex Lopez, according to the Leesburg Police Department. He's wanted for murder, among other charges. (Photo: Leesburg Police Department)

Surveillance video shows Lopez walking into the convenience store and allegedly shooting the clerk several times before hopping over the counter and eventually leaving the store.

Shihadeh was found unconscious on the floor with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Court records reveal Lopez has open cases in Sumter County. In November, he was arrested twice for grand theft of a vehicle, burglary, and battery. He was released from jail in February. Additionally, Lopez has prior felony convictions for burglary and grand theft in Lake County since 2020.