Leesburg police release new photos of armed suspect accused of killing store owner

Leesburg police have released new photos of an armed man who is accused of shooting and killing a Florida store owner.

The man, pictured in the photos below, is accused of killing father and husband Raied Shihadeh.

The 51-year-old was shot and killed at the M&M Food Mart off Picola Road in Leesburg, a store he co-owned, while on Facetime with his wife.

Photo show a wanted leesburg robbery suspect who is accused of killing a store clerk | Credit: Leesburg Police Department

In an exclusive interview with FOX 35, Shihadeh's wife begged for those with information about her husband's death to come forward.

"Why? Why? When he would have given whoever it was - he would have given them whatever they wanted," said Monique Shihadeh through tears, "Why was it necessary to take his life?"

His wife - Monique - says she was on the Facetime with him during the shooting. She says she called 9-1-1.

It was also their youngest daughter's 16th birthday.

The father of 5 split time between their home in Port St. Lucie and Leesburg working at the store.

"I didn't even want to open the store today. I wanted to stay home, but I'll go crazy," said Adel Abdullah.

Adel Abdullah co-owns the store and says they'd only had it for about nine months.

He says the suspect got away with between 40 to 100 dollars – but took much more.

"My best friend. More like a brother, really," said Abdullah.

Leesburg Police are asking anyone who was in the area shortly before or after 9:00 PM to contact them.