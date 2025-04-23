Florida woman poses as ICE agent, kidnaps ex-boyfriend's wife from her job: deputies

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of impersonating an ICE agent and kidnapping her ex-boyfriend's wife from her job. The victim believed the suspect, Latrance Battle, was an ICE agent as she was in the process of becoming a legal United States resident, but became suspicious after Battle took her to an apartment complex, instead of the sheriff's office. Battle is facing many charges and has been ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim.



A Florida woman is facing several charges after she impersonated a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent and kidnapped her ex-boyfriend's wife, according to deputies.

What we know:

On April 10, Bay County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Bridge Plaza Apartments in Panama City Beach after a woman told authorities that she had been kidnapped.

An investigation revealed that the suspect, Latrance Battle, was the ex-girlfriend of the victim's husband. Battle allegedly went to the woman's job and identified herself as an ICE agent.

Deputies said she was wearing a black shirt with ICE printed on the front, had a sheriff's office business card, and had a hand-held radio.

Latrance Battle (Credit: Bay County Sheriff's Office)

The victim believed she was an ICE agent when she arrived at her place of employment, as she was in the process of becoming a legal United States resident, authorities said.

The woman got into the vehicle with Battle and tried to contact her lawyer and her husband, but Battle allegedly snatched her phone from her.

When Battle drove them to the apartment complex, the woman told deputies she knew something was wrong because Battle had initially told them they were going to the sheriff's office.

Battle lived at the complex and as she went inside an apartment, the woman ran off and asked to use a nearby man's phone and called law enforcement.

The victim learned that Battle was her husband's ex-girlfriend after speaking with him over the phone. She described what happened and Battle to him, to which he replied it sounded like his ex-girlfriend, according to an arrest affidavit.

He told deputies that he had an injunction against Battle for "issues they had in the past," the affidavit stated.

Battle was later located in Fountain, an unincorporated community of Bay County. Deputies said she was on her way to Alabama.

Battle was taken into custody on charges of kidnapping in commission of a felony, robbery by sudden snatching, impersonating a law enforcement officer in commission of a felony, and felony violation of probation.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what Battle's motive was in allegedly targeting her ex's wife.

What's next:

Battle has a first arraignment set for May 29 at 9 a.m. in Bay County, according to court records obtained by FOX 35 News.

She is ordered to have no contact with the victim.

