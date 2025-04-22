Repeat police impersonator arrested after pulling over driver in Orange County

The Brief A man in Orange County was pulled over by a police impersonator with flashing lights and a fake cruiser. The suspect, 60-year-old Albert Dolan, has a decades-long history of similar arrests dating back to 1994. The victim called 911 after the suspect refused to show ID; Dolan was arrested and remains in jail.



A Central Florida man claims he was pulled over by someone pretending to be a police officer. According to records, the suspect has a long history of impersonation.

‘I really thought, man, this doesn’t seem right’

What we know:

A man in Orange County was pulled over by someone pretending to be a police officer — a suspect with a long history of impersonation. The alleged impersonator, 60-year-old Albert Dolan, was arrested Monday night after confronting driver Frank Schaefer on Stoney Brooke Parkway.

Dolan's vehicle had yellow flashing lights and a push bar, making it resemble an unmarked police car. Schaefer became suspicious when Dolan failed to show any badge or ID and eventually drove off, prompting Schaefer to call 911. Authorities later arrested Dolan at the scene.

What we don't know:

While Dolan has a known history of impersonating law enforcement, it’s unclear how he continues to acquire or modify vehicles to mimic police cruisers without detection. Authorities haven’t said if Dolan attempted to scam or detain other drivers that evening or how long he may have been impersonating an officer this time before being caught.

The investigation has not yet revealed whether Dolan had any accomplices or how he funded his repeated attempts at this crime.

The backstory:

This isn't Albert Dolan’s first run-in with the law for pretending to be a cop. Court records show a troubling pattern spanning decades:

August 1994 : Arrested for impersonating an officer.

September 2017 : Arrested again by Winter Garden Police for the same crime.

January 2018: While out on bond, arrested again by Orlando Police for impersonation.

Monday’s incident marks at least the fourth documented arrest related to the same crime — a recurring pattern that raises questions about enforcement and prevention.

What they're saying:

Frank Schaefer, who was targeted by Dolan, described the unsettling encounter.

"I really thought, man, this doesn’t seem right. This couldn’t have been an undercover cop."

He recalled Dolan’s behavior during the stop.

"He got out of his car, approached me after a minute or so and asked for my license, and he didn’t have any identification, wasn’t in uniform."

And when asked to see a badge.

"I asked him again when I got back to my car if I could see his badge or some ID. He gave up and said forget it — more or less I’ve got other cars to get."

After learning Dolan had been arrested for the same crime multiple times, Schaefer said, "I was shocked that he’s done this before, he has this vehicle that looks like an undercover police car — how could he get away with this continually?"

