Florida man poses as immigration officer at Orlando apartments to check for undocumented residents: affidavit

The Brief An Orlando man was arrested for impersonating a homeland security officer at a local apartment complex, according to deputies. The man allegedly told a worker that he was investigating "illegal immigrants in the area" and showed him a weapon.



A Florida man was arrested Monday for pretending to be a homeland security officer, seeking to make sure undocumented immigrants weren't illegally staying at a local apartment complex, authorities said.

Steven Donovan, 47, of Orlando, was booked into the Orange County jail on a felony charge of impersonating a police officer.

What we know:

On Feb. 24, deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista apartment complex on Lake Vining Drive in Orlando following a report of a suspicious person.

Booking photo of Steven Donovan (Credit: Orange County jail)

A man working at the complex called deputies after Donovan, riding a bicycle, approached him and claimed to be working with the police, investigating "illegal immigrants in the area," according to an arrest affidavit.

The worker reported that Donovan asked him to open an apartment door, then opened his jacket to reveal a gun.

In response, the worker went to the complex’s front office to call law enforcement. Donovan went to the office too, knocking on doors and windows while shouting that he was the police, the report said.

What they're saying:

When deputies arrived, Donovan presented them with a blue card from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, claiming it proved he was an officer. However, deputies said the card indicated Donovan had only applied for a Class D security license.

Donovan told deputies that he was making sure "mexicans" were not illegally residing at the complex, the report stated.

Law enforcement also recovered a gun in his jacket pocket and a small pocket knife.

As deputies secured him and walked him over to a patrol car, he expressed again, that he was an officer, and that they could not arrest him, according to an arrest affidavit.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: