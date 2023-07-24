Lost treasure? Mystery marijuana washes up on Neptune Beach and no, you shouldn't take it

A large amount of marijuana has washed ashore a Florida beach – and police don't really know why.

The Neptune Beach Police Department responded to the shoreline near Florida Boulevard on Saturday morning to address the sea weed, officials said. Police and Public Works cleaned the marijuana off the beach at the time, but officials are still urging people to avoid the area until cleanup is finished.

"Before anyone starts thinking about coming out and turning this discovery into your own treasure hunt, we would advise against it," police said. The drugs quickly began to degrade and rot after floating in the ocean, they added.

It remains unclear where the drugs came from, but police believe a large quantity "broke open at sea and separated before coming ashore," according to officials.

The Neptune Beach Police Department's post on Facebook went viral – and followers were quick to make jokes about the discovery.

"High tide will be fun," one user said.

"Bonfire anyone??" said another.

"Must have been a great party!" another user wrote.