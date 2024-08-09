Lake Underhill Plaza shooting leaves man dead, Orlando police say

A man has died after he was found shot Friday morning at Lake Underhill Plaza, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Lake Underhill Plaza, near Lake Underhill Road and S. Goldenrod Road, around 9 a.m. in response to a shooting call. A man in his 40s was found shot and taken to the hospital, where he died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"All other parties remained on scene," OCSO said.

Deputies said it is an active investigation. No other details were immediately released.