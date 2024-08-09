4 teens, 1 man arrested for attempted Orlando car break-ins near Lake Eola, police say

article

Four teens and one man have been arrested in connection to several attempted car break-ins in Orlando near Lake Eola, police said.

A 13, 15, 16, 17, and 20-year-old are all accused of trying to break into cars near Pine St and Eola Drive on August 5.

When police arrived in the area, they found the suspects near Summerlin Ave and Central Blvd. The suspects ran but were quickly apprehended, police said.

The 20-year-old charged has been identified as Denzel Fogle. FOX 35 has decided not to name the teens involved in the incident.

All five have been charged with burglary of a conveyance, seven counts of attempted burglary of a conveyance, resisting an officer without violence, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, Orlando police said.