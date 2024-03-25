Beloved vegan diner in Casselberry closes doors for good

V's Diner in Casselberry has closed its doors for good.

The beloved vegan restaurant announced the closure on social media on Sunday – a decision that came after weeks of uncertainty.

"Although ultimately not financially successful, we were extremely successful in numerous other ways," V's Diner wrote on Facebook. "In creating an amazing space for our community, a fully house-made hand-crafted vegan meat program, a world class vegan bakery program, a reliable daily solution for guests at every different step on their journey towards veganism, and at times over-the-top hospitality to create some amazing experiences.

‘BEER WAS MORE THAN JUST A DRINK’: Popular Orlando brewery to close its doors for good

Earlier this month, V's Diner shared a post updating the community on the financial struggles it had been dealing with for some time.

"When we signed our lease we had budgeted for a build out within a 4 month timeframe. Ultimately that ended up being 18 months and over five times the cost, six times after including rent," the post said.

At the time, they closed the restaurant for a few days to determine whether they can afford to stay open due to declining sales and expenses.

‘WE ARE TRULY THANKFUL’: Beloved Mexican restaurant in Altamonte Springs announces sudden closure

V's Diner said they're uncertain about what the future holds. Regardless, the community is sad to see the establishment go.

"Thank you for all you’ve done. And I don’t think this is the last we will see of you …..because your food is extraordinary," one user said.

"You built something special, overcoming so much adversity. It’s a disappointing ending, but something to be very proud of," another user wrote.

"Thank you for the incredible food and the few times we got to chat when I stopped in. This was a magical spot and I will be sad to see it go," said another.

V's Diner was located at 908 FL-436 in Casselberry.