Central Florida music teacher receives Manilow Music Project award from iconic singer

The legendary Barry Manilow was in Orlando on Tuesday night, performing at the Amway Center and giving an award to a local teacher.

The music icon sings about a miracle on stage, and off-stage he has created one right here in Central Florida.

Lake Howell High music teacher Jose Eslava was the winner of the Manilow Music Project, receiving $5,000 for himself and $5,000 for a school instrument. We caught up with him before the concert during his music class. "We are in need of a tuba. I have six tuba players, but only five functional tubas."

"All around the country, they’re running out of instruments in music and art classes because of budget cuts," Manilow told FOX 35. "These kids are playing musical instruments that are old and broken down. So when I heard that 15 years ago I thought, I gotta do something."

That’s why this famous singer created The Manilow Music Project, a non-profit organization that provides instruments to students. Now he’s doing something for Central Florida music students. Eslava plans to buy a new tuba for his classroom.

"Jose is one of the people that continue to teach music to children," Manilow said, "and it’s so important because music will change a young person’s life."

"Overwhelming, wonderful, a magical experience," was how Eslava described Tuesday's night show. He said musical performances can change a student’s life forever, and that’s why this award is so important. "You get all these students who come from different talent levels, different backgrounds, different lifestyles, and you come together to do this one magical thing."

Manilow said within a month of class, he has seen a student turn into a musician. For more information, visit The Manilow Music Project website.