Lake Eola ups police presence ahead of Fourth of July fireworks show in downtown Orlando

Lake Eola in downtown Orlando is looking a lot calmer compared to last year. The fireworks show then ended with a stampede when people thought they heard gunshots.

Because of that, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said there will be more security this year.

"We have more officers than last year ... officers on bike, officers in plain clothes, officers on bikes ... officers at different intersections," he said.

More officers at the event Tuesday night is something John Whitton and is family said made them feel safer about attending the event.

"I'm sure the police took all that into consideration that way it will be safe for us familes," Whitton said.

In addition to using technology to detect threats, Chief Smith told FOX 35 News there are reunification centers set up if something does happen.

The show starts at 9:10 p.m. police are urging people if they see something, say something.

FOX 35 News will be streaming the fireworks show live here.