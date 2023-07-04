How to watch Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando

Downtown Orlando will be lit up for the Fourth of July on Tuesday night with the 46th annual Fireworks at the Fountain event at Lake Eola Park.

The festivities start at 4 p.m., but the fireworks spectacular won't start until 9:10 p.m., weather permitting.

FOX 35 News will live-stream the event, so stay tuned to this page to watch the fireworks show live from wherever you are on this Independence Day holiday!

Other Fourth of July fireworks shows in Orlando, Central Florida

A handful of Fourth of July celebrations will be held throughout Central Florida on Tuesday night. If you missed the fireworks show at Red, Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs on Monday night, be sure to catch a show in Kissimmee, Winter Garden, Tavares, Cocoa, Melbourne, Titusville and Edgewater.

