Orlando gears up for Fourth of July fireworks at Lake Eola after last year's stampede

The City of Orlando is getting ready for Tuesday's huge Fourth of July fireworks show at Lake Eola, but they’re hoping this year doesn’t look like the scene that unfolded last year – hundreds of people running from Lake Eola after thinking they heard gunshots.

That’s one of the reasons the Leclair family will not be attending the fireworks show this time around.

"I don't want to go out get stampeded or shot," resident Dawn Leclair told FOX 35 News. "So I’ll just stay home."

Last year, about 12 people were injured in a stampede that was started by people running away after mistaking fireworks for gunfire, police said.

In a video on Twitter, Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith spoke about the importance of having a safety plan.

"We're expecting large crowds, if you get separated from your group ... please set a meeting point. Especially if you're coming with small children," he said.

For Joshua Folb and Jeff Arnatt, fear is not a concern, and they'll still attend this year’s show.

"I have to be honest in this day and age. I am always thinking about crowds, so I will probably be a couple of blocks away watching, but yes, I'd like to come down and watch this," they said.

The city told FOX 35 News they have some rules in place for the event this week.

People can’t bring alcohol or fireworks. Also, don’t plan on bringing anything you'd need to stake into the ground.

Organizers said the 20-minute show will feature more than 2,000 booms and 650 fireworks. Tuesday's firework show begins at 9:10 p.m.