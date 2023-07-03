Mother urges boaters to stay safe for 4th of July after son was fatally struck while swimming

Boats, jet skis and swimmers have descended on Lake Butler in Orange County for the holiday weekend. The extreme heat is driving even more people there.

While they're all celebrating the Fourth of July weekend, the holiday can be a tragic reminder for Melonie Pleasants.

"It’s very hard to believe that it’s been that long," Pleasants said about losing her son four years ago. "I still can’t fathom what happened. It’s been very tragic."

On the Fourth of July four years ago, 25-year-old Nickolay Thomas was run over by a boat while swimming. The fire department believes he was trying to get out of a storm.

"It was a very devastating call," Pleasants said. "My daughter Danielle called me and told me, and from there on it’s just been a very tragic situation."

Pleasants says Nickolay used to go to Lake Butler often with friends.

"He was having a great time, just like everyone else on the Fourth of July, having a great time in the lake," Pleasants said.

Speaking about her son's death for the first time publicly, Pleasants says she'd like to turn the tragedy into a reminder.

"I just want to remind everyone to be careful both in the water and on the boat as we try to get through this heat and enjoy the holiday," Pleasants said.

After the accident, officials said five people on the 23-foot boat tried to help, but neither the passengers nor paramedics could save Nickolay.

"It’s a reminder that we’re all human and it was an accident," Pleasants said. "I truly believe it was a horrible accident and both families have suffered greatly, and I just want everyone to be safe."

Since losing her son, Pleasants has started the Nickolay Project.

Every Mother's Day, she sends out cards and calls mothers who have lost their children.

She hopes to eventually expand it into a nonprofit.