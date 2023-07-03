Orlando weather: Sunshine helping feels-like temps soar to triple digits in Central Florida

Today's high: 97 degrees | Tonight's low: 76 degrees

Main weather concerns: Abundant sunshine will help temperatures soar again on Monday. Temps will rise to the mid-upper 90s inland, low-90s along the beaches. Heat index will be high yet again with an active heat advisory for the Northern Counties. Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion and Flagler Counties could see heat index values of 108-110 degrees during peak afternoon heating.

Rain chances pepper in after 2pm with coverage at 40% mainly for inland areas. Most beaches are dry & hot today.

BEACHES: Another sunny day at the beach. Rip current risk is moderate to high so be mindful of your surroundings and swim near an open life guard stand. Sunscreen is also a must as a sunburn can develop in 15 minutes or less for some. High tide peaks mid-morning, Low tide will occur in the mid-afternoon.

Highs will reach 90+ along the coast with a onshore wind helping to keep it cooler than inland areas.

THEME PARKS: The parks look sunny & hot today but, rain chances will rise after 2pm, coverage at 40%. Temps will be sizzling hot this afternoon with 95-97 degrees a common theme.

OUTLOOK: The return of tropical moisture will allow for better afternoon storm chances beginning today along with higher levels of heat. Highs will climb into the mid to even upper 90s with plenty of humidity to go around. This combination could bring heat to dangerous heights (105-110 heat index).

Rain chances will slowly rise through the remainder of the week with most of the action focusing on the PM hours. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany the stronger storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: It remains quiet in the tropics with no tropical development expected in the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor the Atlantic so keep with us at FOX 35!