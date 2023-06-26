Best spots to watch 4th of July fireworks in Central Florida

The Fourth of July is coming up and many may be wondering what there is to do to celebrate in Orlando and across the Central Florida area.

Well, there are plenty of options to look forward to that the whole family can enjoy while on a budget. Check out the list below to find out how you can celebrate Independence Day for free.

Fourth of July Celebration in Avalon Park - Orlando

Love a good arts and craft project? Decorate your bike, stroller, wagon, – pretty much anything with wheels – red, white, and blue, and head on over to the Avalon Park YMCA to join the bike parade. The event is free, but be sure to register by July 3.

If you plan to stay awhile, check out the community performances, wet/dry bounce park, food trucks, vendors, firework show, apple pie bake-off, and much more!

What to know: 3680 Avalon Park East Blvd, Avalon Park, Tuesday, July 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. avalonparkorlando.com

Star Spangled 4-Day Celebration - Kissimmee

This is fun-filled four-day event starring Central Florida bands, DJs, street performers, car shows, and more!

Check out their website to RSVP and learn more about the event.

What to know: 3251 Margaritaville Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34747, Promenade at Sunset Walk, June 30 - July 4 https://sunsetwalk.com

Red Hot & Boom - Altamonte Springs

Thousands are expected to come out for the City of Altamonte Springs and XL. 106.7's Fourth of July celebration at Cranes Roost Park. Jam out to live music from local artists and enjoy a jaw-dropping fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Admission to the event is free and there will be food and drinks available for purchase.

What to know: 150 Cranes Roost Blvd. Suite 2200, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, Monday, July 3, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. www.altamonte.org

Party in the Park - Downtown Winter Garden

Enjoy the holiday in Downtown Winter Garden with several activities that will be fun for all ages.

The fun starts at 6 p.m. and the fireworks show starts at 9:15 p.m. It is encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and pack a picnic.

Alcohol is not allowed.

What to know: Newton Park, 29 W. Garden Avenue, Lake Apopka, Tuesday, July 4, from 6:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. https://www.cwgdn.com

Rock Freedom & Fireworks - Longwood

Come out on July 2, to celebrate this holiday with heavy metal band "Papa Wheelee" at the City of Longwood's third annual Fourth of July celebration.

At the event there will be a full bar, food trucks, and of course, a firework show.

What to know: 311 Warren Avenue Longwood, FL 32750, Reiter Park, Saturday, July 1, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. https://www.longwoodfl.org

Monumental Fourth of July - Kissimmee

The Monumental July 4th Celebration is an annual fun-filled event hosted by the City of Kissimmee.

This event features a live concert, a kids "Power Zone" plus food trucks lined up for people to choose from. There will also be a firework show that displays over Lake Tohopekaliga.

What to know: 201 Lakeview Dr, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Kissimmee Lakefront Park, Tuesday, July 4 at 3 p.m. https://www.facebook.com

4th of July Parade and Fireworks - Tavares

The City of Tavares 4th of July Parade and Fireworks will be held Tuesday, July 4th, starting with the parade along Main Street. The family-friendly event features live music, community vendors, food trucks, a family fun zone, and more!

After the parade, Tavares will kick off the evening festivities with live music in Wooton Park. The main act is the band THE RUNDOWN, followed by Fireworks. THE RUNDOWN is a five-piece Rock band focused on the 80s greatest hits and rock classics.

What to know: 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares, FL 32778, Wooton Park, Tavares, Tuesday, July 4, from 4:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. https://www.tavares.org