Universal shared a first look inside one of the highly anticipated lands that will be featured at Epic Universe when it opens next year – and if you look closely enough, you'll recognize a familiar face.

Hidden in the corner of one of the artist renderings for How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk land is Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson.

Yes, really!

Kenan Thompson is hidden inside one of Universal's artist renderings for How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk. (Photo: Universal)

Underneath the wrath from Screaming Death, a scary white dragon featured in the How To Train Your Dragon series, is the former All That Nickelodeon star. Theme park blogger Alicia Stella shared her super sleuthing on X, formerly known as Twitter, and revealed that the photo edited into the artist rendering is, in fact, a photo of Thompson and his family during a 2020 ad campaign for the theme park.

Kenan Thompson is hidden inside one of Universal's artist renderings for How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk. (Photo: Universal)

Four years ago, Thompson was made a Universal Parks and Resorts spokesperson and shot a commercial for the park's "Let Yourself Woah" campaign.

This rendering with the hidden Easter egg wasn't the only released by the theme park in anticipation of Epic Universe's grand opening. They also shared more rides and attractions from the How To Train Your Dragon Land, including Hiccup's Wing Gliders, Fyre Drill, Dragon Racer's Rally, The Untrainable Dragon and Viking Training Camp.

All in all, the Isle of Berk land will feature four attractions – including a roller coaster and water ride – a live-action show, character meet-and-greets, restaurants and retail stores.

FOX 35 has reached out to Universal for more information about Thompson's appearance in the renderings.