Live updates: Tropical Storm Milton stronger on path toward Florida

Tropical Storm Milton is getting stronger and still expected to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane, and potentially into a major hurricane, as it treks toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 8 a.m., it was located about 345 miles west of Progreso, Mexico, and 860 miles west of Tampa, Florida. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It is moving east at 5 mph.

The minimum central pressure is 991 mb.

The Hurricane Hunters flew into Tropical Storm Milton recently and found that it was becoming stronger and better organized, the NHC said.

Forecasters warn that Milton could bring life-threatening storm surge and flooding to parts of Florida's Gulf coast, as well as heavy rainfall and damaging winds. The FOX 35 Storm Team said there is also an increased tornado threat in Central Florida.

The NHC said there will likely be hurricane and storm surge watches issued Saturday for parts of Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: There will be mandatory and voluntary evacuations ahead of Milton

During a Saturday morning press conference, Gov. DeSantis said people have time to prepare ahead of Tropical Storm Milton. He said while there is still some uncertainty in the track, people can expect storm surge, flooding, and power outages.

He encouraged people to prepare Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday by preparing their disaster kit, being aware of their flood zone, and their evacuation plan.

Gov. DeSantis said there will be voluntary and mandatory evacuations, likely for those along Florida's Gulf Coast and who live on barrier islands.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches will likely be required forportions of Florida late today. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center.

Tropical storm and hurricane prep

According to Ready. Gov, here are some of the essentials to include in your emergency kit:

Food and water to last several days (one gallon per person per day; non-perishable foods to last for several days)

NOAA Weather Radio (battery powered or crank)

Flashlight, additional batteries

First aid kit, critical medications to last several days

Cellphone, chargers, and fully-charged battery packs

Cash

Important documents (insurance, medical cards; copies of birth certificates, social security cards; pet vaccination, ownership records)

Important phone numbers (family, emergency contacts, emergency county contacts)

Weather-resistant clothing (jackets, hats, umbrella, boots, etc.)

What is my Florida evacuation zone? Here's how to find it.

If you live in a low-lying area that's prone to flooding, in a mobile home, or an unsafe structure, those areas may be ordered to evacuate during a hurricane, either part of a voluntary evacuation or a mandatory evacuation.

Here is how to find out if you live in an evacuation zone, and what your zone is: