FWC investigates kangaroo on the loose in Volusia County; residents react: 'I was stunned'

A kangaroo was spotted hopping around Pierson on Thursday, prompting a response from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The animal was later confirmed to belong to a nearby resident, officials said.

The unusual sight caught the attention of locals, including a Pierson homeowner who shared her encounter. She told FOX 35 News that she was driving home from a grooming appointment with her three dogs when someone flagged her down. She managed to snap a picture of the runaway kangaroo, which quickly circulated in a local community group.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also weighed in through a post on X.

"Just when you think you’ve seen it all. The Town of Pierson is hopping tonight," the sheriff joked.

"I was stunned, to be honest with you. I mean, we live out in the woods; you see bears, you see deer — you don’t see a kangaroo. It’s supposed to be at the zoo," the homeowner said. "But, I mean, it’s kind of cool that there’s somebody out here that has an exotic animal, you know?"

MORE STORIES

Authorities believe a bear may have broken into the kangaroo’s enclosure, allowing the animal to escape.

FWC officers continue their search for the missing kangaroo, and the investigation remains active. The public is encouraged to report any recent sightings to the FWC by calling the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or by texting 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword "FWC" and details about the location.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: