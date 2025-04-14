'Livid': Cocoa Beach teacher arrested for allegedly partying with students teaching again at Saturn Elementary

The Brief Karly Anderson, a Brevard County teacher arrested earlier this year for allegedly attending a student house party, is back in the classroom at Saturn Elementary, sparking outrage among parents. Although felony charges were dropped and replaced with misdemeanors, many parents continue to protest her reassignment, saying the issue remains unresolved.



What we know:

Brevard Public Schools confirmed with FOX 35 on Monday that Karly Anderson is now teaching at Saturn Elementary. She was reassigned from Roosevelt Elementary in Cocoa Beach following the incident in January.

The new job comes as the 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office just released new body cam video when officers responded to the alleged house party earlier this year.

In the video shared with FOX 35, you can see Anderson coming up to officers upset about them transporting a student away from the house in an emergency vehicle. She’s seen arguing with and cursing at a Cocoa Beach police officer.

The encounter landed her in jail, but now she’s back in the classroom. On Monday morning, parents protested before school outside Saturn Elementary just outside of Cocoa.

What they're saying:

"It’s ridiculous. It is absolutely ridiculous and uncalled for," said Saturn Elementary parent, Ashely Fernandez.

Fernandez has a child at Saturn. She says students shouldn’t be around a teacher accused of attending a house party with alcohol, drugs and underage students.

"I was livid because honestly the woman still hasn’t even gone to court," said the mother. "This issue hasn’t been resolved at all and so, she has no place being inside of a school right now."

Others are worried the relocation was hidden from the community.

"We’ll forget that anything ever happened. We’ll forget that people were up in arms at the time, that a teacher and principal were involved, and we’ll just reassign her and no one will know," said Liz Mikitarian, who founded STOP Moms For Liberty in Brevard County. Her organization’s goal is to push back against extremist policies in public schools.

The 18th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office is still charging Anderson but lowered her charges from a felony to two misdemeanors. She's facing disorderly conduct and disorderly intoxication charges from the interaction with officers.

BPS says this is why she’s back in the classroom and shared a statement with FOX 35:

"The State Attorney cleared Karly Anderson of the felony charges. Department of Children and Family Services cleared Ms. Anderson as well. She’s a certified teacher and as of today she’s been placed by the district back into a classroom."

Previously, the school district told us Anderson was retiring from the district. FOX 35 asked about that on Monday, and the district explained in another statement:

"She rescinded her resignation in the appropriate timeframe, so the resignation/retirement never officially took place."

Parents are still pushing for her to be taken out of the classroom.

"I want to make sure that every parent at Saturn is aware," concluded Fernandez.

Fernandez says she and other parents will protest outside Saturn Elementary School every day this week at 7:15 a.m. voicing their concerns with the reassignment.

We also reached out to Anderson’s lawyer on these new developments. Over the phone, he told FOX 35’s Esther Bower he’s happy the felony charges were dropped but says Anderson is not guilty of anything and still wants all charges dropped.

