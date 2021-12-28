Judge sets tentative trial date for accused cop killer Othal Wallace

Othal Wallace was back inside a courtroom on Tuesday.

Wallace, 29, faces the death penalty after being charged with the murder of Daytona Beach Police Officer Jason Raynor.

The judge called for the status hearing because he felt the case may be getting "stale."

It’s been six months since Wallace’s arrest, and the judge didn’t seem pleased with the progress made by the attorneys in the case.

"I want to get some answers because we have to get them," said Judge Raul Zambrano. "I think we’re going to have to come up with a plan to sort of keep this thing moving because I’m concerned about it becoming stale."

The judge called out both sides for not moving quicker on the case, pointing out the lack of pretrial events that have occurred.

The defense hasn’t begun to question any of the state's 65 witnesses.

"We will be scheduling depositions, judge, but we are still in the discovery process," said Wallace’s defense attorney.

To push this progress along, the judge set a trial date.

"My anticipation is to schedule this matter for trial in [April] of 2023," Zambrano said. "That should give both sides ample time."

Wallace faces a charge of first-degree murder in officer Raynor’s death.

Wallace is believed to have shot and killed Raynor, 26, back on June 23 before fleeing to Georgia where he was found hiding in a treehouse.

Wallace did not speak in court Tuesday, but in a phone call released by police in August, he claimed this incident doesn’t define him.

"Ya’ll understand who I am," Wallace said. "I am a father and a brother. I’m a son. I’m an uncle. I’m all of that. I’m a lot more than what they’re showing you."

The judge also set a date for another case management hearing on March 4. He expects this to be plenty of time for the state and defense to make progress.