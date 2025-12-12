Dozens of ducks found dead or dying at Orlando pond

The Brief Dozens of Muscovy ducks were found dead or dying at a pond in Orlando, with some dying before reaching a veterinarian. The pond is maintained by Central Florida Research Park, while the land is owned by UCP Charter Schools, who were unaware of the deaths. Authorities are investigating the cause, and residents have expressed concern that the birds may have been poisoned.



Dozens of ducks have been found dead or dying at a small pond off Science Drive and Technology Parkway in Orlando, prompting concern from local residents and officials.

A FOX 35 viewer discovered multiple Muscovy ducks dead or struggling in the water, with some succumbing before reaching a veterinarian. One resident said the deaths appeared to occur rapidly, noting that ducks observed healthy on Tuesday were dead or near death by Wednesday.

Where is this happening?

The backstory:

At first glance, the pond off Science Drive and Technology Parkway in Orlando looks peaceful, but a closer look and passersby will notice trash and debris littering the landscape – you might also see some dead ducks.

FOX 35 viewer, Sarah Tinch, stops by the pond daily. Earlier this week, she said she noticed something was very wrong with the ducks.

"I saw them on Tuesday, they were fine. And then Wednesday I went and there was one that was already dead, and there was one that was floating in the water, and it was flopping its head, and I was able to get that duck, and I was on my way to the emergency vet hospital on Lake Underhill Road, and it died on the way," Tinch said. "I’m just trying to get some help for those ducks because somebody has done something to them."

According to Tinch, things seemed back to normal on Thursday, but on Friday morning there were more casualties.

FOX 35 went out to the pond. Hannah Mackenzie spotted one dead duck as well as two other ducks seemingly struggling to stay alive. One was thrashing its head back and forth attempting to stay afloat, another was half submerged on the bank.

What, or who, is to blame?

Tinch believes someone is poisoning the Muscovy ducks.

"I know they're not a native species, but it's illegal to poison any duck," Tinch said. "You can't explain the heart of the person that does something like that."

There are other species of wild birds at the pond. Tinch hasn’t seen any issues with those.

Tinch said she reached out to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report her findings. She said the person who answered her call said they couldn’t help and referred her to the EPA.

We reached out to FWC. We were told they were aware of the reports and were working to get more information. We did not get a response prior to publication.

What's being done about it?

According to the Orange County Property Appraiser, United Cerebral Palsy of Central Florida Inc (UCP Charter Schools) owns the land, but a representative with Central Florida Research Park told FOX 35 they maintain the pond as they have a water easement access.

Central Florida Research Park Executive Director, Joe Wallace, said he was unaware of the duck deaths. Over the phone, Wallace said they clean the pond about once a month, and a local company treats it for aquatic weeds.

According to Wallace, the uptick in trash is due to an increase in homeless people in the area. Wallace said he has no idea why the ducks are dying.

We reached out to UCP Charter Schools and asked whether any of their on-campus security cameras may have caught activity at the pond. We did not get an answer.

Efforts to save remaining flock

According to Tinch, she will continue to try and save the animals.

"I'm just trying to get some help for those ducks," Tinch said. "I can pay out of my pocket to take these wild animals to get them treated, and I will do that when I get off work if I find one that's still sick. I will pay to do that… but we have an agency who should be helping with the wildlife."