Titusville police looking for driver on the run who survived car crash that sliced vehicle in half

Authorities in Brevard County are searching for a driver who fled on foot after a violent crash in Titusville on Sunday afternoon.

The impact split a car in half and scattered debris across a busy roadway.

What we know:

Titusville police are actively searching for an unknown driver involved in an accident on Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. It happened on Hopkins and Knox McRae in Titusville.

Witnesses say they heard a car speeding down the street before the driver tried to swerve away from another car and ended up slamming into a concrete pole. The car was completely severed in half, and the accident sent debris everywhere. People watched the driver get out of the vehicle and bolt out of the area, jumping over a fence.

Titusville police say charges are pending for the driver, and they don’t know if he’s injured. Detectives with TPD say the driver also fled from Orange County deputies on Saturday before the accident on Sunday.

This is an active police investigation.

Thankfully, no one driving or walking in the area was hit during the crash. Bystanders are shocked everyone survived.

What they're saying:

People who saw the accident say it was louder than a rocket when the car went into the cement pole.

"The sound of the impact, you could probably hear it from Alaska. It was that loud, and I was like there is no way they survived that," said Erica Christian, who stopped to help after the crash.

Local businesses in the area captured the driver running towards the railroad tracks and hopping a fence right after the crash.

Keith Edwards, who saw the crash, says a "white, skinny tall kind of guy climbed out" of the car.

"I cannot believe after such a horrible accident the man could even walk, and he sprinted like a greyhound. I mean he was gone," said Edwards.

What's next:

TPD is actively investigating this case. If you were in the area and saw or heard anything, reach out to Titusville police with info.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear why the driver fled from both Orange County deputies and Titusville police. It’s unclear if drugs or alcohol were involved and whether the suspect on the run is hurt.