Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park inside first look
ORLANDO, Fla. - FOX 35 is taking an inside first look at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe.
Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando – and the newest theme park to open in Florida.
Epic Universe joins Universal's three other theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay. Epic is also home to three hotels: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal's Terra Luna Resort and its sister property, Universal's Stella Nova Resort.
Here's everything we saw and learned on Saturday.
Exclusive first look at Epic Universe
What are the five immersive worlds?
Dig deeper:
Epic Universe will be home to five new lands, each with its own rides, attractions, shows, bars and restaurants.
Epic Universe lands
- Celestial Park
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic
- Super Nintendo World
- How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk
- Dark Universe
When will Epic Universe open?
Timeline:
Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.
It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.
How to buy tickets?
What you can do:
Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.
Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.
Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.
The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.
Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by FOX 35's David Martin in an inside look at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park on April 5, 2025.