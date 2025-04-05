Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park inside first look

The Brief FOX 35's David Martin took an inside look at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe theme park on April 5, 2025. Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando, joining Universal Studios Florida, Universal's Islands of Adventure and Universal's Volcano Bay. Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.



FOX 35 is taking an inside first look at Universal Orlando's Epic Universe.

Epic Universe will be Universal's fourth theme park in Orlando – and the newest theme park to open in Florida.

Epic Universe joins Universal's three other theme parks: Universal Studios Florida, Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Volcano Bay. Epic is also home to three hotels: Universal Helios Grand Hotel, Universal's Terra Luna Resort and its sister property, Universal's Stella Nova Resort.

Here's everything we saw and learned on Saturday.

Exclusive first look at Epic Universe

What are the five immersive worlds?

Epic Universe will be home to five new lands, each with its own rides, attractions, shows, bars and restaurants.

Epic Universe lands

Celestial Park

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic

Super Nintendo World

How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk

Dark Universe

When will Epic Universe open?

Epic Universe will open to the public on May 22.

It is located a few miles away from Universal's theme parks at 4700 West Sand Lake Road in Orlando.

How to buy tickets?

Those who wish to purchase Epic Universe tickets can click here.

Single-day tickets for Epic Universe will be available starting June 1, Universal Orlando officials say.

Tickets in June, July and August will range anywhere from $164 to $189 per person, per day, with the average ticket price around $175.

The "starting at" price for single-day tickets is $139. However, this only covers a few weekdays in early September. The highest single-day ticket price is $199 during the holiday season.

Universal will also offer other additional purchases that guests can use to enjoy the new park, including Universal express passes and VIP tours. These are expected to go on sale soon.

